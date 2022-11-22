Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi Distributes Appointment Letters To 71,000 Recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the newly onboarded recruits under the Rozgar Mela. Rozgar Mela is one of the most crucial initiatives by PM Modi to fulfil his promise of employment generation in the country.

'Employment opportunities increasing and these new job prospects are coming up for people in their own villages and cities', said PM Modi.

Rozgar Mela

Amid pandemic&war, there's a crisis of new opportunities before youth across the world. Experts even in developed nations suspect a major crisis. In times like this, economists&experts say India has golden opportunity to display economic capability & promote new opportunities: PM pic.twitter.com/wvmMzBUtnV — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

In the month of October, over 75,000 appointment letters were given to the newly inducted employees as a Diwali gift from PM Modi.

As per the statement by Prime Minister's office, the Rozgar Mela is sought to be a resourceful opportunity for the youth of the nation which will be a fillip to the empowerment of new employees and will also speed up the overall development of the country.

The plan is to hand over physical copies of appointment letters to the new recruits at over 45 locations across the country.

Also, the employment posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also getting occupied apart from the categories filled earlier. And a huge amount of posts are being occupied by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces.

The Prime Minister also launches the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for new joinees in various government departments. It would include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics, integrity, and human resource policies to make them well aware of their roles.

In addition to this PMO said that the employees will also be given other special courses on "igotkarmayogi.gov.in" portal to equip themselves with skills, and knowledge and make them competent for the new employment.

As per the information provided by Prime Minister's Office, the new recruits who are selected from across the country will be joining 38 ministries and departments of the Government of India.