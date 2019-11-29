R.P. Singh On 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: 'Justice Will Prevail In 186 Cases Closed By CBI'

After the Special Investigation Team probing into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots submitted its sealed cover report before the Supreme Court on Friday. The report is about the 198 cases that were closed by the CBI.

BJP leader Sardar R.P. Singh also stated that he will wait for the Supreme Court's hearing to begin. He said, "The SIP has submitted its report about the 1984 Sikh riots to the Supreme Court on Friday. The court will carry out the investigation after reading the sealed report. We will wait for the Supreme Court's next hearing."

The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed hope that justice will prevail in the 186 cases closed by the CBI.

Today SIT led by Justice Dhingra which was investigating 1984 Sikh Carnage submitted it's report to Supreme Court in a sealed envelope Hearing will start after 2 weeks. Hopefully justice will prevail in 186 cases closed by CBI@AmitShah@blsanthosh @HardeepSPuri @SikhGenocide84 pic.twitter.com/8L35wA6Mvy — RP Singh: Cleanliness is Godliness (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 29, 2019

Reacting to the report filed by the SIT under justice Dhingra, Senior Delhi High Court Advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court hearing. HS PHoolka said, "In the case related to the 1984 Sikh genocide, the Supreme Court had appointed a SIT in January 2018 which was headed by Justice Dhingra. The Supreme Court had directed that the 186 cases which were closed (by the CBI), should be relooked. The Central government has filed a sealed cover report of the SIT, and it has been given to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The court will examine the report. It has listed the matter to be heard in 2 weeks, to take action on the SIT report. We will know about the contents of the report and the action recommended by the SIT after 2 weeks."

SIT probes into Kamal Nath's involvement

The SIT constituted by the Central government is probing into Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Akali Dal leaders had alleged that the Madhya Pradesh CM had incited violence against the Sikh at that time, as per sources. Two witnesses — Sanjay Suri and Mukhtiyar Singh — had appeared before the SIT to record their statements. Akali Dal had constantly demanded the resignation of Kamal Nath from Congress party as well from the post of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

1984 Operation Blue Star

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order situation in Punjab prevalent at that time due to the rise of Khalistan movement in India. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to remove Sikh militants who were accumulating weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar. The casualties as per the official reports were 83 Indian Army jawans and 492 civilians throughout the whole Operation.

