RPF Has Seized Narcotics Worth Rs 40.58 Cr In Last 3 Years: Railway Minister

On Wednesday July 20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered narcotics and drugs worth a whopping Rs 40.58 crore in a three-year campaign against drugs and narcotics.

He further added that a between 2019 and 2021 a total of 1262 cases have been detected and 1108 person have been arrested by the RPF.

Vaishnaw stated in a written response to a question posed in the Lok Sabha that the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, The Railways Act, 1989 (as amended in 2003), The RPF Act, and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 give the RPF the authority to arrest, search, and seize.

In order to prevent crimes against railway property and passengers, RPF makes arrests, seizes contraband, and brings cases against criminals under the authority granted by these Acts.

The authorities with the authority to register and conduct investigations, such as the Government Railway Police, local police, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and State Excise, among others, receive the narcotics that the RPF has recovered and the individuals it has detained under the NDPS Act.

RPF seized narcotics worth 7.40 Crores and arrested 165 in June alone

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered various narcotic items, including designer drugs, valued at over Rs 7.40 crore, in the June alone, the railways had said in a statement. Additionally, 165 persons were detained using NDPS.

Since April 2019, when Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was passed, the RPF had been given the authority to carry out searches, seizures, and arrests, and it has been actively helping the government stifle this criminal activity.

(With inputs from ANI)