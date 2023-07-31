Maharashtra: 4 Dead After RPF Jawan Opens Fire Inside Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train

In an unfortunate incident, three passengers and a Railway Police Force ASI were shot dead by a disgruntled RPF constable inside a moving Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train near Palghar Station on Monday (July 31). An investigation into the matter has been launched to ascertain the motive behind shooting four persons dead.

The firing incident was reported in the B5 passenger coach of the Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train (12956) at about 5:20 am. The accused, RPF Constable Chetan Kumar, opened fire at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tikaram Meena and three other civilians inside the train and jumped out of the moving train near Dahisar Station to evade his arrest.

Accused RPF Jawan arrested

The accused constable has been arrested with his weapon, according to Western Railways, and is being interrogated by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Borivali.

File picture of deceased ASI Tikaram Meena | Image: Republic

While informing about the appalling incident, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Neeraj Kumar said, "At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead...Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given to the kin of victims."

The estimated ex-gratia that will be paid to the kin of deceased ASI Tikaram Meena is Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, a sum of Rs 15 lakh under Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses, Rs 15 lakh under death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (SCRG), around Rs 65,000 under Group Insurance Scheme (GIS), and Rs 5.93 lakh under the Leave amount protocol, according to railways official.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Western Railways, said "An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot."

"According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it," he added.