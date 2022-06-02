RPF's 'Operation Mahila Suraksha': 150 Girls, Women Rescued; 7000 People Arrested

Under operation 'Mahila Suraksha', the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 150 girls and women from falling into the trap of human trafficking syndicates. The month-long operation from May 3 to 31 witnessed heroic acts from the railway police personnel who put their own lives at stake to save the lives of the women and girls. The Railways has been also been running the 'Meri Saheli' initiative to provide security to women during their train journeys. Moreover, many awareness campaigns have also been operationalised to promote the dos and don'ts while travelling in trains.

Railway Protection Force's operation to save lives and promote right behaviour during rail travel

Under 'Operation Mahila Suraksha', 7000 persons were arrested for unauthorisedly travelling in the coaches reserved for women, informed railway officials, as per ANI. The operation involved the average deployment of 1,125 lady personnel across the Indian railways on a daily basis, forming 283 teams to cover 223 stations. They interacted with 2,25,000 women and provided them with adequate security, informed the officials.

"Train escort duties with a mixed composition of male and female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. Mixed escort duties commenced a few months back and are getting positive feedback," informed the railway officials.

In order to promote awareness about the dos and don'ts of a train journey, 5,742 awareness campaigns were also organised. Going out of their call of duty, Railway Protection Force personnel risked their own lives to save the lives of 10 women while boarding/alighting from the train.

"Indian Railways is keen and determined to continue to enhance women's security cover over the railway network," informed the department in an official release.

Chhattisgarh: Railway personnel rescues a women commuter

Meanwhile, on May 30, an alert RPF personnel saved the life of a woman when she slipped while boarding a moving train. "The vigilance and promptness of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF officer on duty quickly saved her life," the Ministry informed while sharing the video.

The video was well-received by the netizens and got 23.9k views accompanied by several likes and retweets.