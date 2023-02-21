RPI(A) launches election campaign, will work for social and economic equality in Nagaland

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said his party the Republican Party of India (Athawale) would work for the social and economic equality of all communities in Nagaland.

Launching the election campaign for the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at newly created district – Tseminyu in Nagaland, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said his party stands firm for the welfare of the downtrodden and minority community and also the farming community.

"We have set up eight candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections with the object of bringing more development to the state as envisioned by the founder of the Party Babasaheb Ambedkar, writer of Indian Constitution," he said.

Athawale said the RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.

He said the RPI(A) candidate for Tseminyu assembly constituency, Loguseng Semp would be the architect of the constituency for development and progress.

"Once elected with a heavy majority, I will talk with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Amit Shah for him to become a state cabinet minister," he said.

The RPI(A) chief was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government has taken many good decisions including distribution of gas cylinders and building houses for the downtrodden in the rural areas.

Athawale asserted that Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister after the 2024 elections as the entire nation supports the BJP and RPI(A), including the Northeast and Nagaland.

The sugarcane symbol of RPI(A) is very important as it is for the welfare of the farmers, he said.

"Support RPI as we are working for all and also supporting reservation for general category and also the welfare Christian community," said Athawale wooing the electorate of the Christian majority state.

RPI(A) Nagaland president Mughato Ayemi asserted that RPI(A) is a Mumbai-based secular party and works for the upliftment of minority communities.

Athawale was accompanied by RPI(A) northeast observer Vinod Nikalje during the campaign.

RPI(A) is contesting elections in Nagaland for the first time and has fielded candidates in eight seats - Ghaspani-II, Aboi, Tamlu, Noksen, Longkhim-Chare, Tuensang Sadar-II, Pungro-Kiphire and Tseminyu.