RRB NTPC Protest: Aspirants Vandalise Train Over Alleged Inconsistencies In Railway Exam

In a recent update to the violent student protests against the alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's exam, aspirants vandalised a train in Bihar's Gaya, on Wednesday, January 26. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar appealed to the students to not take violent actions against the government.

Providing details on the current situation, Aditya Kumar said, "Students have set fire to some of the coaches of the train. A few people concerning the incident have been identified."

Kumar further informed that the Railway Board has constituted a Committee to investigate and resolve the matter. Further, speaking of the current situation, he said that the protest situation is under control.

"We want to tell the students that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage govt property. A committee has been formed by the govt to look into the matter," SSP Gaya said.

RRB NTPC protest

The Ministry of Railways decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests considering the violent protests by the aspirants. This comes after hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI that the students haulted the train services for nearly five hours. Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, the Sampoorna Kranti Express, South Bihar Express, and Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, were some of the passage of trains stopped by the agitating students. Several trains going towards Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other parts of north Bihar, were diverted towards Gaya and Patliputra rail sections.

Expressing distress over the Railway Ministry's decision, one of the protesters told ANI, "CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam & release of the exam result."

RRB NTPC exams

On January 15, the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam results was released concerning the shortlisting of the candidates for the CBT-2. Earlier on Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice warning for the job aspirants which stated that those aspirants involved in vandalism and unlawful activities like protests, will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

