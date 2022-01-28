RRB Protest: Bihar Teacher 'Khan Sir' Urges Students To Call Off Bandh; Says 'demands Met'

In a major development, popular Youtube teacher 'Khan Sir'- whose Khan coaching centre GS Research Centre has been booked for vandalising Railway properties, called off the scheduled 'Bihar Bandh' on Friday. Issuing an appeal to students on Thursday night, 'Khan Sir' said that all their demands have been informed to the Railway Committee probing into the RRB's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam results. He also distanced himself and all other coaching centres from the protest. All Opposition parties - RJD, Congress, CPI(M), LJP have all thrown their support behind the protesting students.

'Khan Sir' appeals to call off Bihar Bandh

Issuing a video statement, Khan Sir said, "Ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi has spoken to the Railway Minister about the issue. He has assured that the NTPC result will be hired 20 times the vacancies as promised i.e 3.5 lakh aspirants will be added. The CBT-2 exam which was added suddenly has also been suspended. PM Modi, Railway minister are not at fault but RRB is responsible. The decision to form a committee is not keeping the UP elections in mind."

He added, "PMO has set a deadline to meet the demands, which RRB has to comply. If you hold protests tomorrow it will be harmful to you as some other elements will come and do violence. Can students burn trains in Arrah and Gaya? Whenever I keep your demands in the ministry, how can I justify violence? All your demands have been met, do not hold bandh." He assured that he will inform students if he is arrested in connection to the FIR filed against him, other coaching centres and students over vandalism.

Bihar Bandh over RRB exam

On Thursday, students called for a 'Bihar Bandh' for the ongoing agitation against the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) regarding the 2019 exam results of the Computer Based Examination (CBT-2) exam for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Protestors have resorted to violence vandalising Railway properties, squatting on Railway tracks in Patna, burning trains in Gaya and Arrah. Police also resorted to firing tear gas shells, water cannons, lathi-charge to disperse students - who have been protesting for 5 days. An FIR has been filed against several coaching institutes owners including 'Khan Sir' and 300-400 others for instigating aspirants to protest.

Why are students protesting?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted two Computer Based Examinations (CBT) for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which was not mentioned in the 2019 recruitment notification. In a bid to fill expanded vacancies, RRB promised to recruit '20 times the number of approved vacancies in CEN 1/2019' for the (CBT-2) exam for the NTPC. However, later Railways had claimed that the shortlisting for 2nd Stage Computer Based Examination (CBT-2) will be based on the merit of the candidates who passed 1st Stage CBT. Results of CBT-1 was released on January 14, which has angered students. Aspirants alleged 'rigging' as shortlisted candidates amounted to only 4 times of the vacancies, as opposed to 20 times - as promised.

In the wake of unabated protests, Railways postponed CBT-2 exams for NTPC scheduled in February and formed a grievance committee to address the complaints of aspirants. Railways urged students to mail their grievances to ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in by February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. Students have termed the probe a 'hoax' alleging that these announcements were made in the wake of UP elections.