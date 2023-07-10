Last Updated:

Rs 10,000 Monthly Income To Be Ensured For Homemakers From Poor Families In MP, Says CM Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that government will ensure a monthly income of Rs 10,000 for women from poor families at an interest rate of just 2 per cent.

Press Trust Of India
Monthly income of Rs 10,000 for women from economically weaker sections who are homemakers in MP.

Ahead of year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that his government will ensure a monthly income of Rs 10,000 for women from economically weaker sections who are homemakers.

To ensure this, these women will be able to avail bank loans at an interest rate of just 2 per cent with a government guarantee to repay it and self-help groups will be formed for them under the Livelihood Mission, he said.

Chouhan was speaking to the media after attending an event to disburse the second instalment of the state government's ambitious Ladli Behna scheme into the bank accounts of beneficiary women.

Under the scheme, beneficiary women are provided Rs 1,000 assistance from the state exchequer every month.

The chief minister recently announced that the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner.

"We have also decided to extend the benefit of the Ladli Behna scheme to married women in the age group of 21 to 23 years. They will be able to apply for it from July 25," Chouhan added.

