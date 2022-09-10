Rs 17.5 Cr & Counting! ED Recovers Massive Cash Stash In West Bengal Mobile App Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided promoters of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming company as a part of a money-laundering probe and recovered more than Rs 17.5 crore in cash. The counting of the recovered cash is still going on.

Multiple currency counting machines have been brought in to count the massive cash stash that was recovered during raids at six locations across Kolkata linked to businessman Nisar Khan. Sources say that counting may go on till late at night.

Pictures and videos accessed by Republic TV show bundles and bundles of seized Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. Another clip shows officials counting the notes.

ED raids in West Bengal mobile app scam

Raids were conducted at six locations linked to a mobile gaming application called 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter allegedly identified as Aamir Khan and others, the federal agency said in a statement. The money laundering probe is in connection to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Aamir Khan, son of businessman Nisar Khan, launched the 'E-Nuggets' application which was developed to defraud the public, the agency alleged.

"During the initial period, the users were rewarded with a commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free," ED said, adding that this was done to build initial confidence among users and encourage them to invest bigger amount for a greater commission.

After collecting a "handsome amount" from the public, ED said that the mobile app ceased operation under one pretext or the other such as system upgradation and investigation by law enforcement agencies.

When all data, including profile information, was erased from the app servers the users understood the plot, the ED stated.

According to sources, ED is also investigating if the application had links with other 'Chinese controlled' apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons. A Hawala angle is also being probed.