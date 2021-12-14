Rs 2.2 Crore Wages Still Pending For MGNREGA Beneficiaries In Himachal: Minister

Over Rs 2 crore payment is still pending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said on Tuesday.

The minister informed the state Assembly during Question Hour in the ongoing winter session at Tapovan in Dharamshala that Rs 2.2 crore is pending as wage component under MGNREGA.

Replying to MLAs Jagat Singh Negi and Asha Kumari, the minister further stated that 1,27,637 projects are currently ongoing, while 74,527 works are lying pending under the Act in the state.

The minister further stated that Rs 53.83 crore is pending for material component under MGNREGA.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)