Rs 2,000 For 2 Doses Of Serum Institute's Cervical Cancer Vaccine; Will Be Out In Feb

The CERVAVAC vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute, will be on sale this month, February for an MRP of Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, according to official sources.

The first indigenous human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was launched on January 24 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla and its Director of Govt and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh.

Singh has reportedly written a letter to the Union Health Ministry stating that the cost of its HPV vaccine for the private market will be Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, which is significantly less than the cost of other HPV vaccinations already in the market.

With hospitals, doctors and associations approaching the firm seeking its HPV vaccine, the Serum Institute is prepared to launch CERVAVAC in the private market starting this month.

According to information obtained, Singh also stated in his letter that SII will offer their HPV vaccination at a very low cost whenever the Health Ministry procures it.

For HPV vaccines right now, the nation is totally dependent on foreign producers.

There is only one HPV vaccination now offered in the private market, and it costs Rs 10,850. It is manufactured by the American multinational Merck's Gardasil.

A global tender is scheduled to be published in April for the HPV vaccination against cervical cancer, which the Union Health Ministry plans to introduce in June as part of the national immunization campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 years.

Cervical cancer a big issue in India

A quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and close to a third of all cervical cancer fatalities worldwide occur in India, which is home to around 16% of the world's women. According to officials, there is a 1.6% lifetime cumulative risk for Indian women to get cervical cancer and 1 percent cumulative death risk from cervical cancer.

Estimations state that every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die due to it in India.