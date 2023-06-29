Rs 40 In 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaking Down On Camera Goes Viral

A video of a Bengaluru autorickshaw driver breaking down on camera due to low wages has been making rounds on the internet. According to the viral video, the man broke down as he had only earned Rs 40 even after five hours of driving. The 60-second clip was posted on Twitter by a user named Zavier claiming that the auto driver’s wages had been affected due to free bus rides provided by the Karnataka government.

The autorickshaw driver, in the video, can be heard saying in Kannada that he made only Rs 40 in 5 hours working from 8 am to 1 pm as not many passengers are willing to take the ride. Since being shared, the video has amassed 128.6k views.

A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in Karnataka.

The clip triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some people were not very convinced by the emotions of the autorickshaw driver, others expressed their sympathies.

Social media users divided over autorickshaw driver's plight

"I feel they deserve it. Recently an auto driver was asking me for Rs 200 from Church Street to Chalukya Hotel. Auto drivers have become so greedy especially in Bangalore," a user wrote.

Another user quipped, "This is a huge concern. Women who can afford autorickshaws being allowed free bus rides disrupts the economic balance of the state. Stability can only come back after a large chunk of autorickshaws go out of the streets and their drivers find alternate avenues of earning."

Another user said, "The people cannot be fleeced to fill the pockets of the autodrivers. They refuse to ply on routes, rig meters, overcharge customers. They will learn to behave and if they do, their customers will continue to use their services."

(Republic TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the video)