Rs 500 Crore Scam: Probe Begins Against MLA Waikar; EOW Issues Summons To BMC Officials

Fresh trouble mounts for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) began a preliminary enquiry into a complaint filed by BJP's Kirit Somaiya against Shivsena Uddhav Thackeray's MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with Rs 500 crores corruption matter. EOW has sent notices to senior officials from the garden and building department of BMC to join the investigation.

What is the complaint about?

According to the complaint filed by BJP, the Uddhav faction leader and his associates fraudulently obtained approval for the construction of a 5-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, by using his political clout and caused a huge loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. EOW officials confirmed the developments and said that the BMC's garden and building department officials would be interrogated.

Last year, according to sources, the former BJP MP in his complaint to the police claimed that the BMC approved a 5-star hotel on plot number 1-B and 1-C, Village Vyarvali, Jogeshwari JVLR, which is personally owned by Ravindra Waikar and some others. Somaiya claimed the said plot is reserved for a garden/park and is presently being used for construction by Ravindra Waikar and his other partners.

Somaiya said that on a plot which is 28,000 sq feet (approximately), about 2 lakh sq feet of a 5-star hotel for luxury weddings has been illegally approved by BMC through its building proposal department. "An illegal benefit of Rs 500 crores is made from this and an annual turnover of Rs 500 crores is expected after its construction," Somaiya claimed.

Speaking to Republic, BJP's Kirit Somaiya said, "In 2021, Uddhav Thackeray's minister misused his power and bought land which was reserved for a garden in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. I submitted a complaint to the Azad Maidan police station about the alleged scam.