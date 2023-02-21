RS Chairman Dhankhar Refers 12 Oppn MPs To Privilege Panel To Probe Disorderly Conduct

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, February 20 referred the names of 12 Opposition MPs to the Committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha following allegations of breach of privilege during the Budget session.

The Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament has asked a Parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for repeatedly storming the well of the House by shouting slogans and obstructing its proceedings during the Budget session.

Privilege Panel to investigate the 'disorderly conduct' of 12 Opposition MPs

According to the Rajya Sabha bulletin, nine of the MPs are from the Congress and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress MPs are Shaktisinh Gohil, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Prattapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan. The AAP members are Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak. Notably, the committee is expected to examine, investigate and submit a report to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In the Parliamentary bulletin dated February 18, the Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said, "The Chairman has referred a question of an alleged breach of privilege arising out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by the Congress and AAP MPs in violation of rules and etiquette of Rajya Sabha by repeatedly entering the well of the council, shouting slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council under rule 203 of the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report."

In Part II of the bulletin, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, "Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under rule 267 by Shri Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation a nd report."