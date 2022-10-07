Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday, held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Young Joo, on the sidelines of the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta. Emphasising the importance of the overall relationship between India and the Republic of Korea, Harivansh underlined the need to enhance the frequency and level of contact as well as communication between the legislatures of the two countries.

As per the statement of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha's office, he recalled the long history of people-to-people interaction and cultural exchanges between the two nations. Also, the Indian politician recounted the princess of Ayodhya marrying Kim Suro of the Gaya confederacy in 48 A.D. Further, during the meeting, the Indian side also spoke of the positive role of New Delhi in securing independence, holding free and fair elections in the Republic of Korea and resolving the humanitarian issues arising out of conflict.

Harivansh assured his counterpart of all possible assistance for his proposed visit to India in the near future. It is worth mentioning India played an important and positive role in Korean affairs after Korea's independence in 1945. K P S Menon of India was the Chairman of the 9-member UN Commission set up in 1947 to hold elections in Korea. During the Korean War (1950- 53), both the warring sides accepted a resolution sponsored by India, and the ceasefire was declared on 27 July 1953.

India-Korea relations

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the relations between the two nations made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high-level exchanges. The relationship between the two get a boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met with his Korean excellency and had bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit on 8 September, 2016 at Vientiane, Laos and discussed progress made in the bilateral relations. The relationship witnessed new momentum following the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in’s administration. PM Modi was the 4th international leader to congratulate President Moon on his election victory, according to MEA.

Image: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha office