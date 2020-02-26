Delhi Violence: RSP Accuses Cong Of 'Always Resorting To Politics During Such Incidents'

Soon after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi labelled the ongoing violence in Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Gandhi's statements and attacked the Congress on politicising every incident. The Law Minister on Wednesday stated that Sonia Gandhi's statements were 'untimely' and 'unfortunate.' Prasad also hit out at the Congress' leaders for skipping the ceremonial banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening for US President Donald Trump.

'We should try to maintain peace in Delhi'

Speaking to ANI, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This (Delhi violence) shouldn't have happened. We should now try to maintain peace in Delhi. It is the time of peace and harmony. Sonia Gandhi's statement right now is untimely and not right." Further condemning her comments, he went on to say, "The President of a party that has ruled the country for almost 50 years, who should propagate peace and harmony, is thinking of politics at this hour too. This is very unfortunate and I condemn it. A lot of things can be said about the Congress and there is a lot to say that whenever there are dangerous incidents happening around, they always resort to politics, this has become Congress' identity. Be it the Uri attacks or Balakot airstrikes. Sometimes the Congress should think that when there are such tense moments in the country, should we try to ease it or add more oil in the fire burning?"

'Trump's visit was historic'

Furthermore, Prasad also condemned the Congress leaders for their decision to skip to the ceremonial banquet hosted for President Trump. Prasad said, "When President of America Donald Trump has returned back, I want to reflect upon this too. Trump's visit was historic and the Indo-US ties have reached great heights after this visit. There was a dinner hosted in honour of the President of America and the Congress party refused to attend. They did not attend because Sonia Gandhi was not invited. What does this mean? The party wants to do politics then too."

Pointing out their own hypocrisy, he stated, "I want to ask them a question. Under the UPA government, President Bush had visited India, and in 2010, President Obama had also visited. Did the government then invite the national leaders of BJP? It should never be forgotten that BJP was recognised opposition then, Congress is not a recognised opposition now."

CWC demands Amit Shah's resignation

While addressing the press conference on Wednesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, as she went on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government as well.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate". However, it refused to entertain pleas on them.

