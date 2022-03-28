RS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon following opposition protests

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not admit notices by opposition members to raise the issue of rising fuel prices as well as the strike called by various trade unions.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Naidu said he has received notices from members to raise the issue of rise in prices of petroleum products, the strike call given by trade unions, and concerns over atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan.

"I have gone through the notices. I have decided not to admit them," Naidu said.

As opposition members protested, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest the government's policies, which they claim are affecting farmers, workers and people.PTI NKD MJH NKD DV DV

