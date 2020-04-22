RS Sodhi, The Managing Director of Amul Explains Demand-supply Chain Amid COVID-19

Speaking to Republic TV, RS Sodhi, the Managing Director of dairy giant Amul, said that there have been mixed impacts on the dairy products amid outbreak of Coronavirus. He explained that the demand for fresh produce has decreased but the demand for products like butter, ghee, paneer, etc, has increased by 20%-50%. Speaking about the demand and supply chain, he said that a lot of precautions are being taken and it is being ensured that guidelines of sanitization and social distancing are followed. 

