'RSS Aims To Reach One Lakh Places In A Year's Time': Joint General Secretary Dr. Vaidya

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat along with General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) assembly on Sunday, March 12 at Village Development Center located in Pattikalyana village in Haryana's Panipat.

The event, which is being undertaken at Samalkha in Haryana is being attended by 1,474 representatives from 34 affiliated organisations from all over the country as well as RSS senior members and top officials.

RSS to complete 100 years of establishment in 2025

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya shared that the RSS is going to complete its 100 years of establishment in 2025 and said, "At present the Sangh is playing an important role in the social transformation by working directly at 71,355 places and it aims to push its reach to one lakh places in next one year."

"Sangh's work has increased after the Corona pandemic hit the country in the year 2020. While in 2020, there used to be 62,491 shakhas at 38,913 places, weekly meetings were organised at 20,303 places and monthly congregations were undertaken at 8,732 places. In 2023, this number went up to 68,651 shakhas at 42,613 places, weekly meetings at 26,877 places and monthly congregations at 10,412 places," said Dr Vaidya.

Dr. Vaidya further said, "From the Sangh's point of view, there are 911 districts across the country, out of which the organisation is active directly in 901 districts. 'Shakhas' are organised at 88% of the total 6,663 blocks and at 26,498 mandals out of a total of 59,326 mandals. In order to increase the Sangh's activity in the centenary year, 1,300 additional Sangh workers apart from the regular Pracharaks of the Sangh have turned out to be 'Shatabdi Vistaraks' for two years."

Asserting India's unity, the Joint General Secretary emphasized, "The whole society of India is one, all are equal and all are our own. The feeling and values of giving something to the society, comes from the Sangh's Shakha. The volunteers of the Sangh work for social change by taking out time from their daily routine work and spending money from their pocket."

"A person is built at the Sangh's shakha, who later on plays his role in social transformation by awakening national thoughts in the society and taking the society along," Dr Vaidya said, adding that common people's interest in the Sangh is increasing today.

He added that people are searching for Sangh and requesting to connect with the organisation through digital platforms. The Sangh has received 7,25,000 requests through digital platforms to join RSS between the year 2017 to 2022, most of whom are the youths of the age group of 20 to 35.

Not only this, participation of such youths in daily shakhas is also increasing and this can be understood by the fact that 60% of the Sangh's shakhas are dedicated to students.

As per the RSS Joint General Secretary, 1,21,137 youths have received the primary education of the Sangh in the last one year. As part of the next year's plan, 109 classes of Sangh will be organised across the country, wherein around 20,000 volunteers are estimated to receive Sangh's teachings.

Further giving detailed information about the teaching of the Sangh, Dr. Vaidya said, "In the first year of the Sangh's teaching, volunteers of the age group of 15 to 40. In the second year of education, volunteers of the age group of 17 to 40 and in the third year of education, volunteers of the age group of 25 to 40 receive Sangh's training. Apart from this, special training classes are also organised for volunteers above the age of 40."

Dr Manmohan Vaidya concluded by saying that this is the 2550 anniversary of Lord Mahavir's Nirvana, 200 years of the birth of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati and 350 years of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj. Statements will be passed during the ongoing representatives assembly in context to all the three personalities.

Additionally, a resolution will also be passed in wake of 'Amrit Kaal' of the Independence of the country.