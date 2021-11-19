RSS Blames Kerala Govt Of Failing To Prevent 'targetted Killings', Demands NIA Probe

Linking the recent death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker S Sanjith to a terror link, RSS national general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Thursday alleged the Kerala Government of conspiring with 'Islamist forces'. In a statement after visiting the bereaved family, RSS leader also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the 'targetted killings'. Sanjith was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on November 15 and according to the police he was attacked while driving his motorcycle with his wife.

RSS blames Kerala Govt over killings of Sangh workers

"Since it’s obvious from the previous experiences that there’s a surreptitious understanding between the ruling CPM and Islamist forces in the targeted killing of Swayamsevaks, we demand a fair probe in this matter and the perpetrators of violence should be booked and punished at the earliest. It's very inadequate that the democratically elected state government of Kerala has failed to prevent such targeted killings,” Vaidya said in a statement to media.

He also described the killing as 'unfortunate and highly deplorable'. 'We firmly stand by the deceased's family,' he affirmed.

Kerala BJP demands NIA probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran sought an NIA probe into the matter. Surendran on Tuesday also met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeking an NIA probe into the matter. A letter sent by the BJP leader also highlighted that the attack on the RSS worker was not an isolated incident. The BJP leaders have also alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India, was behind the killing.

RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

On Monday, November 15 morning, the 27-year-old RSS worker was murdered at Ellapully in Palakkad district. He was stabbed more than 50 times and the Kerala police have not yet apprehended the killers. Following the brutal murder, Kerala police had initiated the investigation against the accused who fled the spot. The BJP has reportedly claimed that the perpetrators followed Sanjith in a vehicle, knocked his two-wheeler, and hacked him to death in front of his wife. K Surendran also blamed the police and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration for allowing similar instances to occur in the state.