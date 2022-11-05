RSS Cancels Scheduled March In Tamil Nadu; Expresses Disappointment Over HC Order

A day after the Madras High Court granted permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for holding its march in 44 places out of the proposed 50 places in the state of Tamil Nadu, RSS has cancelled the march which was supposed to take place on November 6.

Even though the Madras HC granted permission for the march, it kept forward a few conditions, one being that the rally can be conducted only on compounded premises, and also asked to conduct it without any violence. The court also did not grant permission in six out of 50 proposed locations, including Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Pollachi, and Nagercoil, to avoid communal clashes.

However, the RSS expressed disappointment over the verdict and cancelled their march. The organisation has also said that it would appeal against the order passed in a higher court.

In a statement, RSS said, "Route marches happen in the open in Kashmir, West Bengal, Kerala & other places. We are not holding our Tamil Nadu route marches on November 6th. We will appeal."

Coimbatore car blast

On October 23 in Coimbatore, 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of 29-year-old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling in. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities. The Deepawali eve explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in Coimbatore and he had tried to evade a police check post. Six people have so far been arrested by the state police in connection with the case.