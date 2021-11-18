RSS Chief Bhagwat Arrives In Chhattisgarh To Attend Event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Thursday to attend a band show involving members of the organisation, an RSS office-bearer said.

From Raipur, he will leave for Madku Dweep in Mungeli district on Friday by road where he will attend “ghosh pradarshan”, a programme on demonstration of musical instruments by band members, to be held by Raipur and Bilaspur units of the Sangh, Kaniram, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh, said.

The “ghosh pradarshan” is being practiced continuously since the last one month by RSS swayamsewaks (volunteers) of both Raipur and Bilaspur units, he said.

“Ghosh pradarshan” is playing of seven types of musical instruments in a particular rhythm, he explained.

During the event, the RSS volunteers will give presentation with their musical band of these instruments, Kaniram added.

The programme will conclude with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on the Madku Dweep located on the Shivnath river, he added.

