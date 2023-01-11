RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Backs LGBTQ Rights; 'we Will Have To Promote This View'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat batted in support of the LGBTQ and transgender community and said that they too would have their own private space and the Sangh will promote this view.

In an exclusive conversation with RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said that the people from the LBGTQ community have also been there and they have the "right to live'.

"Without much hullabaloo, we have found a way, with a humane approach, to provide them social acceptance, bearing in mind they are also human beings having an inalienable right to live. We have a transgender community; we did not see it as a problem...They are part and parcel of our traditions. Even though they have a separate community space, they are also a part of the mainstream. We have never waxed eloquent about this arrangement; we’ve never turned it into a subject of global debate," he said.

Supporting the LGBTQ, the RSS chief said, "People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed... This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile."

He also shared a tale of king Jarasandha's two generals - Hans and Dimbhaka, suggesting that they were in a homosexual relationship.

"When Krishna fanned the rumour that Dimbhaka has died, Hans committed suicide. This is how killed those two generals. Think about it: what does the story suggest? This is the same thing. The two generals were in that sort of relationship. It is not that these people have never existed in our country," Bhagwat told Organiser.

The RSS sarsanghchalak also shared his views on Sangh's engagement with political issues despite being a cultural organisation. He said that Sangh keeps itself away from day-to-day politics but engaged with politics that affect "our national policies, national interest and Hindu interest".