RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Backs OTT Regulation: 'modernisation Ruining Society's Character'

Addressing the annual Vijayadasami rally in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, said that there should be no language that creates discrimination in the society. Lauding the Sangh workers' work to connect people, he said that everyone has their own way of worship. Citing the Geeta, Bhagwat said we must pass these values to the next generation. The annual Vijayadasami address sets the future course for the organisation in the coming year. Attendees included top RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale and former pracharaks - Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis.

Bhagwat: 'One should not discriminate in society'

"To change the system, you have to change the mind. There should not be a language that creates discrimination in society. We should speak in a way that connects people. Sangh volunteers are trying to do so. Everybody has their own way of worship. Nobody should force the way of worshipping on one another," said Bhagwat.

He added, "Not everyone works on making society work properly. Be it people in states and in Centre, there are people in charge of making the nation work, who are ruining society. That too for their own political selfishness. Governments should not have different ideologies like political parties. With modernisation, we are losing (character) it.

Batting for regulation in OTT platforms, he said, "There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. The use of narcotics is rising, how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities. All of this should be controlled".

#WATCH | "...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/PLELLPExdL — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Bhagwat said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a true nationalist who wanted the unity of people in India. He claimed that Savarkar advocated unity and the 'India-Pakistan partition wouldn’t have taken place if he was listened to'. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the RSS chief said that the strength of India lies in its unity, hitting out at 'divisive forces'.