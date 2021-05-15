RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Blames Negligence After 1st COVID Wave For Explosive Rise In Cases

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday spoke on the current situation in the country. The RSS Chief said that this is not the time to lose hope and instead it is the time to face the situation unitedly. Stating that although the current situation is negative, Mohan Bhagwat said that everyone should keep their mind positive and body COVID negative.

RSS chief: 'Keep your mind positive'

The RSS chief said, "We are passing through the most difficult time. First of all we have to console those, who have been affected. There is immense pain everywhere, but at the same time, there is immense hope as well."

Remarking that a lot of people are coming forward to take care of themselves and the needy, Mohan Bhagwat said, "We should not make ourselves bitter because of all the negativity, but we have to collectively battle against this challenge with commitment." He also encouraged people to make continuous efforts to come out of this crisis. Bhagwat asserted that if a person's mind will become full of negativity then his/her situation will be the same as that of a rat in front of a poisonous snake. In order to battle against this deadly COVID-19 virus, everyone should maintain a positive state of mind, he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "This (COVID-19 pandemic) is a challenge before humanity and India has to set an example. We have to work as a team, without discussing merits and demerits. We can do it later. We can overcome this challenge by working as a team and speeding up our work."

Stating that it is not the right time to point figures at each other, the RSS chief urged everyone to stay positive and take precautions to keep themselves COVID negative in the current situation. Asking everyone to avoid making irrational remarks, he cited England's situation during World War II, holding the general public and the country's government responsible for the current situation, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Doctors were indicating but we became complacent. That's why we're facing this problem. Now there are talks of the third wave but we don't have to fear but prepare ourselves."

COVID-19 situation in India

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

