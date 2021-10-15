On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a new policy to control the population growth in India even as the Centre ruled out such a possibility a few months ago. In his annual Dussehra speech, he argued that it will be difficult to manage the situation if the population keeps increasing. Referring to the resolution passed by the All India Executive Committee meeting of RSS held at Ranchi in 2015 on the 'Challenge of Imbalance in the Population Growth Rate', he reiterated the need to curb illegal infiltration from across the border and prepare the National Register of Citizens.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "There should be a population control policy. We have deliberated on this. Experts recommended that there should be two children in one family and the government accepted this. But I feel that we should rethink the policy. 56-57% of the people in the country are youths. They will become old after 30 years. How many of them can we feed and how many working people do we need? We need to think about both these aspects."

"We should make a policy keeping the next 50 years in mind. This policy should be applicable to all groups. Just as the population can become a problem, population imbalance also becomes a problem. We do not wish ill will towards anyone. That's why we passed a resolution regarding this in 2015," he added. Essentially, the resolution highlighted concerns over the alleged increase in the growth rate of Christians and Muslims in certain parts of the country.

UP mulls enacting population control law

On August 16, the UP Law Commission submitted the draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Until July 19, 8500 suggestions and objections were received on this bill which is likely to be introduced in the Monsoon session of the state legislature. Justifying the need for introducing population control measures, the UP Law Commission cited that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, MP and Chhattisgarh had already barred persons with over two children from contesting local body polls and government jobs.

As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, etc. Any person aged 45 and above who has one child who has turned 10 and has undergone sterilization operation upon himself or his spouse will get additional incentives. Moreover, it also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy.

They will be barred from receiving benefits of government-sponsored schemes, contesting an election to local bodies, applying to government jobs, getting promoted in government services and receiving any kind of government subsidy. However, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh made it clear in the Monsoon session of Parliament that the Centre is not planning to introduce a new policy to arrest the growth of the population. This was in response to unstarred questions by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP MP Anil Agarwal on whether the Union government is mulling such a policy.