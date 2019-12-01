RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Hyderabad Rape: 'Men Need To Change The Way They Look At Women'

Condemning the rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor from Hyderabad, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the mentality towards women needs a change. Speaking at an event on Sunday, he said that the government, as well as bureaucracy, is responsible for the laxity in the system. He also added that people need to learn to respect women and change the way they look at them.

He said: "Our society is such that we respect women. Why are we saying that we must start respecting women? As per our cultures, we have been respecting women. So in our country, the protection of women is the norm. The government has made laws, now if they are not followed, it means bureaucracy and state governments are not working. This cannot go on and on. Zero tolerance should be there. But you cannot blame everything to the government. Accusers also have their sisters and mothers, they have not been taught? Start from your home, the way men look at women, that should change. It should be pure. Then these things will stop."

Police confirm gangrape of the Hyderabad doctor

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

Accused sent to jail

Earlier in the day, the four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The court ordered that the accused be taken to Mahabubnagar jail as demonstrators blocked roads demanding the death penalty to the accused. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused at around 1 PM. The Telangana Police have shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons.

