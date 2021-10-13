Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a true nationalist who wanted the unity of people in India. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the RSS chief said that the strength of India lies in its unity. He went on to hit out at ‘forces’ trying to divide the country.

Talking to Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor, Abhishek Kapoor, Mohan Bhagwat said that India thrives on unity and this was being dismissed by many. He claimed that Savarkar advocated unity and the 'India-Pakistan partition wouldn’t have taken place if he was listened to.'

“During the time of partition, people propagated that to be special, one needed to be different. However, the history and ideology of India were based on a totally opposing note - we are one, thus we need to remain one,” he said.

“If everyone had strongly propagated this thought at the time, partition wouldn’t have happened. Savarkar used to say this. He propagated unity in the country. India wouldn’t have to be divided if everyone accepted the thought of unity like Savarkar,” the RSS chief added. He went on to state that the idea of divide and rule introduced by the British is still being used in democracy.

'Attempts made to defame Savarkar'

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohan Bhagwat said that deliberate attempts are being made to target Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but asserted that the 'real target wasn't a person but India's nationalism'. Speaking at the book launch of Uday Mahurkar's 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition', the RSS chief said that Savarkar was a nationalist and visionary and all that he predicted came true today.

The RSS chief stated that Savarkar had thought it was necessary to expound on Hindutva considering the situation of the time. "After so many years, now when we look at the situation, it comes to mind that there was a need to speak loudly, if everyone had spoken then perhaps there would have been no partition," he said. Mohan Bhagwat cited late RSS ideologue P Parameswaran who had stated that after defaming Savarkar, the subsequent targets will be Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Vivekananda and Yogi Arvind as their thoughts drew inspiration from Savarkar and they were stalwarts of nationalism in India. Claiming deliberate attempts being made to defame Veer Savarkar, Bhagwat said, "the real target wasn't a person but India's nationalism.”

Image: PTI