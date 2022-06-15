RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'everyone Needs To Cooperate To Make India A World Leader'

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Wednesday, said that every citizen of the country should cooperate in taking the nation forward. He said that society must work together to make India a 'Vishwa Guru' (World leader).

Addressing on 65th Foundation Day of Shri Krishna Temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli, Bhagwat said, "In order to take the country forward, everyone will have to come forward and cooperate, only then the country will become a world leader. If our country becomes Vishwa Guru, then the situation of unrest spread in the world will end. The one who distributes is greater than the one who earns."

The RSS chief said that foreign invaders destroyed temples because they provided employment to people. "Temples used to provide various types of jobs to people earlier. On the lands of the temples, there were various types of inspirations for happiness. The centre of all social life was the temple."

"That is why the foreign invaders destroyed the temples when they wanted to enslave us and loot us. Not only property but morale was broken. The centres of our reverence were these temples, the centres of our daily life practices," Bhagwat said.

Amid Gyanvapi Row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks 'Why look for Shivling in every Masjid?'

Last week, Bhagwat had said that there is no need to look for Shivlings in every mosque and escalate a controversy amid the Gyanvapi row. He had stated that history cannot be changed and neither today's Hindus nor Muslims created it.

"We had special devotion towards some places and we spoke about them but we shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and doing something as per that, it's alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?" the RSS chief had said.

"That too is a form of worship, it is alright if it has come from the outside but the Muslims who adopted it have no relation to the outside. This should be understood. If they want to continue with their form of worship, then it is alright. We have no opposition against any form of worship, we accept them all & consider all of them holy. They may have adopted that form of worship but they are descendants of our rishis, munis, and Kshatriyas. We are descendants of the same ancestors," Bhagwat added.