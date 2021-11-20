RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'No Need To Convert Anyone', Adds Must Move Forward Together

Opposing forced conversion, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, claimed that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and proceed forward together. Addressing a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh, Bhagwat said that India's diversity was its strength, stating that its way of life must be given to the world to become a Vishwa guru. Claiming that the weak are often exploited, he said anyone trying to disturb the nation's tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country.

RSS chief: 'No need to convert anyone'

"Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organized manner. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone," said Bhagwat.

"There is diversity in our society. There are many gods and goddesses, it doesn't matter. Everyone has to be taken forward together, which has been going on for centuries. We don't need to change anyone and we will not let our people change," he said adding, "Our religion, which people today call Hindu religion, needs to be given to the world and, without trying to convert, we have to teach a way which is not worship, but a way of living in order to make India a Vishwa guru".

#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh

Bhagwat: 'One should not discriminate in society'

Previously in the annual Vijayadasami rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that there should be no language that creates discrimination in the society. Lauding the Sangh workers' work to connect people, he said that everyone has their own way of worship. Citing the Geeta, Bhagwat said we must pass these values to the next generation. The annual Vijayadasami address sets the future course for the organisation in the coming year. Attendees included top RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale and former pracharaks - Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis.

"To change the system, you have to change the mind. There should not be a language that creates discrimination in society. We should speak in a way that connects people. Sangh volunteers are trying to do so. Everybody has their own way of worship. Nobody should force the way of worshipping on one another," said Bhagwat.

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Bhagwat said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a true nationalist who wanted the unity of people in India. He claimed that Savarkar advocated unity and the 'India-Pakistan partition wouldn’t have taken place if he was listened to'. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the RSS chief said that the strength of India lies in its unity, hitting out at 'divisive forces'.