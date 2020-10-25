RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'rise Above China Strategically & Economically' To Counter It

Addressing the annual Vijaya Dashami celebration at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, opined on the ongoing India-China border tiff. Backing Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar' push, Bhagwat said by rising above China economically and strategically, its expansionist aspirations will be neutralised. While he pushed for better ties with neighbours, he said 'one must not mistake India's benevolence for weakness'.

"Rising above China economically & strategically. Securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China and our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons. We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," said Bhagwat.

In the aftermath of the Galwan clashes, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in the clashes. While India did ban over a hundred Chinese apps and implemented stricter FDI norms, Bhagwat himself took a nuanced stance, unlike his RSS body. "We will take everything which is good for us from around the world. But what we take from outside should be according to our needs," he said.

7 rounds of LAC talks

This development comes ahead of the 2+2 US-India talks on Monday, where India-China border issues are bound to crop up. After seven rounds of military talks and five rounds of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) talks, the next talks too will include an MEA diplomat - Naveen Srivastava along with the XIV Corps Commander headed by Lt General PG K Menon, taking over from Lt General Harinder Singh. In the previous round of talks, the two sides which met after 50 days, had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on stabilizing the situation along the LAC, agreeing to stop sending more troops to the frontline and refraining from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground.

Moreover, the two countries' foreign ministers have reached to a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over time, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

