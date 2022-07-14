RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Signals Support For Population Control; Cites Human-animal Analogy

Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated that he is in favour of population control. This assumes significance in the wake of a UN report which predicted that India will surpass China to become the world's most populous country in 2023. Seconding Bhagwat's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told Republic TV that population control is a must to ensure that citizens lead a dignified and meaningful life.

Mohan Bhagwat opined, "Even animals survive. If man didn't have brains, man is the weakest animal on the earth. Because of a cognitive impulse, his life changed and made him the best. Even animals eat, drink and increase the population. The one who is powerful will survive, this is the law of the jungle- survival of the fittest. This is the truth applicable to animals, not humans. In humans, the fittest persons will make others survive. The fittest will help the weakest to survive. That is human excellence. Human is to use your own faculties to make the world survive."

"It is a known reality that the resources available to the citizenry of a country are limited. And these resources are to be used for the benefit of every citizen. Thus, population control is a must for us. There is already a policy in place. And in that context, what Mohan Bhagwat Ji said will resonate with the people of the country. It is not only about procreation, it is about a dignified and meaningful existence that we are aspiring for," BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said.

Yogi Adityanath's take on population control

Speaking on World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath contended that population imbalance causes a negative impact on religious democracy which, in turn, may lead to chaos and anarchy. He said, "It should not be the case that the population of a community increases at a faster pace than that of the original inhabitants. We will create population balance by spreading awareness and enforcement. This is a matter of concern for every country where there is a population balance. It has an opposite impact on religious demography and (that country) witnesses chaos and anarchy after one point in time".

Disapproving this argument, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav commented on Twitter, "Destruction of democratic values and not population (imbalance) will lead to anarchy". This was seen as a veiled dig at the UP government's style of functioning. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi too lambasted Adityanath citing that the total fertility rate in the state has dropped from 2.6 to 2.3.