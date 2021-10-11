RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Slams The West For Rising Drug Trend In Indians Amid NCB Crackdown

Amid NCB's crackdown on drugs, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, expressed concerns over the spread of drugs among India's youth. Speaking at an RSS event in Haldwani, Bhagwat slammed Western countries for sending opium to its countries (like China), addicting its youth. He added that a similar trend was witnessed in India. RSS has toughened its stance against Western companies, recently calling US conglomerate Amazon - 'East India Company 2.0'.

RSS chief slams West for growing drug trend in India

"To keep people enslaved, West sent opium to China. The youth got addicted to opium and then the West ruled China. Using this, they ruled China for decades. In our country too this is happening. Drugs are being spread in India. When you see drug cases and where these drugs are coming from you will know why and who is benefiting from it," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief also commented on religious conversions, alleging an uptick in the trend in India. He claimed that children were not being prepared and hence were converting to other religions for small selfish reasons like marriage. Terming conversions wrong, he said that one must instill a sense of pride of religion in youth.

"How does conversion happen? How do our girls & boys convert to other religions? For small selfish reasons, for marriage. It’s another matter that those doing it are wrong. We don't prepare our children. We need to instill pride in ourself & our religion in them," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief's comments on drugs comes a day after BJP chief JP Nadda also asserted that the Modi govt is determined to bring initiatives to fight the menace of drugs. His comments comes amid the two major drug busts in the nation - the Mumbai cruise drug bust and the drug bust at Mundra port. Eight people - including five foreigners have been arrested in the Mundra drug bust, while 20 have been arrested in the Mumbai drug bust.

"In order to ensure development, we have to see that the society is in a congenial mode to witness the fight against drugs. BJP is committed and determined to fight the drug menace. I assure you that initiatives will be taken on the issue by the Modi government," said Nadda during his interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities in Imphal, Manipur.

In Mundra, 2,988.21 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was busted by the NCB on September 13 and later handed over to the NIA. The narcotic drugs were found concealed in an import consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' that had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. On the other hand, small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000 were found on Cordillia Cruise ship and eight were arrested - including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.