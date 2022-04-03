Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday addressed the Kashmiri Pandit community via video conferencing. Bhagwat addressed the members of the displaced community as part of Navreh celebrations. During the address, the RSS chief said that it is only a matter of time before Kashmiri Hindus return to their homeland.

Mohan Bhagwat addressed Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday and said that Navreh is the start of the new year and the day of ‘Sankalp’. Appealing to the community to continue their fighting spirit, the RSS chief ensured support for their return to their homeland. Speaking to the people of the community as one, Bhagwat said that they were facing the pain of being out of their own homes for a long time.

“We are facing the pain of being out of our homes while being in our country. It is going on for long. The first solution is not to lose our will to win and head back to our homes,” Mohan Bhagwat said in his address to the Kashmiri Pandits. “We have to be determined to move forward. We have courage, mind, and patience. All situations come and go. Situation test us and we add to our capabilities during testing times Today we are in such situation,” he further added.

Next year, we Kashmiri Pandits will be at our homes: RSS chief

In what seemed like a timeline set for the community’s return, the RSS chief also stated that the people would be able to move back in a year’s time. “It's only a matter of time before Kashmiri Hindus return to their homeland. Next year, we Kashmiri Pandits will be at our homes. There's not much time left for this Sankalp now. We have to continue our efforts for this. We have to go back home,” Bhagwat said.

Furthermore, the RSS chief went on to state that the country was in support of the community and added that they will be moving back to the valley soon. “We got out of the land but we have our Kashmir our land with us. We have entire India with us,” Bhagwat said. “We will go to Kashmir now as a Hindu, as an Indian. We will settle there, and will never come back. We will settle in such a way that no exodus can take place,” the RSS chief added.

He also stated that the community must be ready to fight back for their stand. “We will teach them a lesson if someone makes any such effort,” Bhagwat said. Further, he also spoke about the exodus of Israeli citizens and how they fought their way back as an example. “Even people of Israel were out of their homes but they fought for 1800 years. Determination of 1700 years and 100 years of the fight made their return back to Israel,” he said exuding confidence into the community over their return to Kashmir.

The Kashmir Files didn't just show us the truth, it shocked us

Meanwhile, speaking on the discussions over the film The Kashmiri Files which shed light on the exodus of the community, Bhagwat said that the film showed the truth and shocked its viewers. “The Kashmir Files movie was released and many people are objecting to it, giving their analysis. But there are a few people who have supported it and said that truth has been shown. The film didn't just show us the truth, it shocked us,” the RSS chief said.

Also reiterating the moves made by the group for the community, Bhagwat said that the constant efforts put in by the people since 2011 led to the abrogation of Article 370. “I hail your efforts for return. I told you that 370 has to go and it is because of our efforts since 2011 that 370 is now gone,” the RSS chief said. He concluded his address to the community by adding that their return to their homeland was inevitable and urged them to stay strong to fight for their stand.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD