RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit J&K In Oct, First Visit After Abrogation Of Article 370

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after articles 370 and 35A were revoked. Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to the Union Territory from October 1 to October 3 and will attend a meeting with 'Prabudh Varg' members. Bhagawat will not only be meeting the members of ‘Prabudh Varg’, but he also has a busy schedule packed with multiple meetings and events during his three-day visit. Although, meeting the intellectuals in Jammu will be his only public programme.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak usually visits the Union Territory every two years, however, he could not undertake his journey in the previous two years due to the pandemic and the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The outbreak of COVID restricted movement within the country and had made it difficult to hold public gatherings. A senior RSS functionary said, "He usually visits a 'prant' once in two years but due to coronavirus related protocols, these visits were limited. Also, if Sarsanghchalak visits a region he would want to meet pracharaks and those involved in Sangh works and review progress. That wasn't possible because of the COVID-19 situation and this is the visit after a long gap."

The RSS chief is also scheduled to meet pracharaks and heads of RSS affiliates working in Jammu and Kashmir. He will be closely taking a look at the work done at the ground level. The senior official further said, “We focus on society and its concerns and this visit is significant in light of the improved situation in the Union Territory. A stocktaking of activities will also be done."

What's Article 370 of the Indian constitution?

In August 2019, the Centre abolished Article 370 of the Constitution of India that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and allowed the bifurcation of the region into two territories — J&K and Ladakh. Article 370 of the constitution allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have some degree of autonomy as it was within the law for the state’s government to have a separate constitution, flag and its own judicial system. Matters like foreign affairs, defence and communications remained under the central government. One of the most important rules that the Jammu and Kashmir that the government had preserved over the years was the right to permanent residency, which was only reserved for people within the state.

