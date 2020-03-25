As India Begins 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown, Here's What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Said

As the nation enters the 21-day lockdown, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged people to undertake Sangh's work while staying indoors. He sent the message as RSS celebrates the birth anniversary of its founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on March 25.

"We all have to do our work and we have to take care of the society. Programme can be done in many ways. Dr Hedgewar used to say that only if all Swayam sevaks sleeps and gets up early morning, then the work of Sangh can be done. Sangh has been shut twice but our work never stopped. We can follow the lockdown and do the work of Sangh. We can pray with our family members. We have to remember Sangh in spirit," he send while speaking to ANI.

Here are services that will remain operational and suspended under the 21-day lockdown

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

Complete lockdown imposed in India from March 25: Here are the guidelines

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE