RSS Condoles Demise Of Pakistan-born Canadian Writer, Author Tarek Fatah

The RSS on Monday condoled the demise of Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah and said his significant contributions to the media as well as the literary world will be greatly remembered.

In a condolence message posted on Twitter, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said Fatah was an eminent thinker, author and commentator.

"His significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered. He remained committed to his principles and beliefs throughout his life and was respected for his courage and conviction,” Dattatreya said.

"My thoughts go with his family, friends, and admirers who will be hugely missing him,” the RSS leader said, adding, “I express my deepest condolences on his passing away and pray for the 'sadgati' of the departed soul."