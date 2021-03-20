RSS Distances Itself From Uttarakhand CM Rawat's 'ripped Jeans' Remark: "CM Can Answer"

Distancing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's 'ripped jeans comment', the newly elected RSS Gen-Secy Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said that Rawat was capable of answering it. Refraining to comment whether Rawat - a former RSS pracharak - was 'right or wrong', he said that there was no need for linking the RSS to everything. Hosabale (66), took over from Bhaiyyaji Joshi - who had held the post of RSS General Secretary for 12 years, at the All India Pratinidhi Sabha (AIPS) meeting at Nagpur.

RSS distances itself from Rawat's remark

Earlier in the day, Rawat apologised for his remark after facing backlash over his "ripped jeans" comment, but added that he has no problem with jeans with but wearing "torn" ones is "not right". Referring to his remark made earlier this week, Rawat told the media that he had commented that nowadays children bring a costly jean home and then cut it with a scissor. If we inculcate good values and discipline in children, they will never fail in future, the CM added, stressing that he had made the comment at a programme held to keep the children away from intoxicants and other evils.

Uttarakhand CM's Ripped-jeans remark

Just days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat sparked a controversy with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans on Tuesday. The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children. Recalling his conversation with a lady on a flight who ran an NGO, the Uttarakhand CM expressed his distaste for women wearing ripped jeans. Elaborating on the incident, Rawat also said that he questioned the 'cultural values' she imparted to her children by wearing ripped jeans.