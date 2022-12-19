RSS’ Farmer Outfit BKS Stage Protest In Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan; Share Lists Of Demands

Thousands of farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the farmer body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gathered for a day-long 'Kisan Garjana' rally in the national capital’s Ramlila Maidan on December 19 with demands regarding a host of farmer related issues.

Notably as per the police advisory, the rally organised between 11 am to 6 pm, will be attended by 50,000 to 55,000 people, who will come in 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 private vehicles. A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi police with the suggested routes to be taken in order to avoid traffic hassles for the people of the city.

Farmer demands

The farmers congregated from across the country at the Ramlila ground are seeking various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers. A Jodhpur-based farmer said, “We should get the right value for our products, the GST levied on farmer instruments should be axed. The second demand is that the money disbursed under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY) is very less and it should be increased to ₹12,000 annually from the current amount of ₹6,000.”

Another farmer from Rajasthan-based Dausa district said, “We have scarcity of water resources. We don't even have enough water to drink, also we should get a suitable price for our produce,” while Jaipur farmer also echoed the same views, “There is water scarcity in Rajasthan and we don't get the right price for our produce.”

Delhi police issues traffic advisory

In view of the heavy presence of farmers and vehicles in the national capital, Delhi police advised the citizens to follow the advisory issued by the authority, “As commuters going to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Nizamuddin Railway Stations and Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) could encounter delays, they should plan their travel accordingly,” and furthermore mentioned the various diversion points in the city.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

