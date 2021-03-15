RSS' Indresh Kumar Seeks Faith-agnostic Population Control Law; Cites Land, Job Ratios

Highlighting the issue of population growth as a challenge for India and the world, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar said there is a need to control the population irrespective of religions.

Speaking at a program in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday, Kumar said, "the resources that the environment gave on this Earth are limited to what they were before, but the population has increased manifold. Currently, India has 16.5% of the global population but has only 3.5% of land. India has lesser landmass and more population," he said. READ | Siddaramaiah terms 'One Nation, One Poll' an 'RSS agenda'; CM hits back 'Yes, We are RSS'

Citing the example of unemployment in the country, Kumar said while the number of jobs is the same as they were before, the increase in population has resulted in a scarcity of employment now. He said not only the government but the entire political system, including parties should take cognizance of the matter.

'Vote bank politics hindered Population control law'

The RSS leader added that Indira Gandhi's government which had a complete majority, tried to implement the law of 'two-child policy' which was also backed by the opposition, but "due to their vote bank politics, they failed to implement it."

Back in January 2020 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also pushed for population control law, terming it as the need of the hour. While it is up to the government to take the final call on implementing the law, it will be applicable to all and not any particular religion, he had said. The Prime Minister had also spoken against unbridled population growth in his 2019 Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

(With inputs from ANI)