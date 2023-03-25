RSS Leader Bats For Uniform Civil Code Implementation; 'UCC Will Make Country Peaceful'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive member Indresh Kumar on Friday, batted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and asserted that "One Country and One Law" will ensure equal justice for all.

Addressing an event organised by the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS), Indresh Kumar said, "We will have to set an example by celebrating our diversity and by upholding the idea of ‘One Nation, One Law and One people’... As Indians, we must recognise that ultimately, at the core of the bond of our unity lies the quintessential sense of Bharat-Bhartiya, Hindustan-Hindustani, India-Indian and Indindness," ANI reported.

"There are different religions in our country and because of myriad opinions, there is the possibility of exploitation and injustice. Bharat is the only country where people of different religions live in a peaceful and harmonious way. So the implementation of Universal Civil Code will make this country peaceful," the RSS leader added.

Notably, UCC is observed as a set of secular civil laws wherein all sections of the society irrespective of their religion shall be treated equally according to a national civil code,

No decision on implementation of UCC: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

In February, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has not taken any decision on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Responding to a query regarding “whether Government has any plan to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill”, Rijiju had said, "As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on the implementation of a uniform civil code has been taken as of now."

He further stated that the government requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake an examination of various issues relating to UCC and to make recommendations. "The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration," the Law Minister added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Constitution of India also speaks for the implementation of the UCC in the country. The Constitution under Article 44 of Directive Principles of State Policy, states, "the state shall endeavour to secure for its citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

(With inputs from agencies)