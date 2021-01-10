RSS Leader Claims Left Lobby Infiltrated Farmers' Stir For Own Benefit; Also Slams AIMIM

As the farmers' agitation over the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills continues for 46th day, RSS leader Insdresh Kumar said that the protest is slowly becoming the centre of Leftists. Alleging that the Left lobby is trying to hijack the farmers' protest and discredit the farmers, the RSS leader appealed to the farmers to not allow political parties to turn their protest into a political conspiracy against the Centre. Indresh Kumar said, "this is not a farmers' protest but a protest run by leftists."

RSS leader Indresh Kumar hits out at Left lobby

Indresh Kumar said, "the farmers are not even calling them but the Leftists are trying to infiltrate the protest by participating forcefully ."

Speaking further, the RSS leader said that under the name of farmers' protest the Leftists are misusing the farmers for their own political benefits. He further requested the agitating farmers to actively eliminate those political leaders who are participating in the protest for their own political agenda. Indresh Kumar further appealed the farmers to let the agitation remain a farmers' protest only. Also slamming Asaduddin Owaisi, RSS' Indresh Kumar said that he and his team are a threat to Muslims in India as they are misleading the community.

Centre-farmers' recent dialogue over farm bills

The agitating farmers' unions have been vehemently demanding the complete repeal of the three farm laws, while the Centre once again reiterated their appeal to the unions to consider amendment of the laws rather than a complete repeal. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash representing the Centre during the talks categorically conveyed their message that the laws will not be repealed as several farmers across the country have expressed their support to the laws.

Addressing the media, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today's talks were centred around the three farm laws but no decision could be taken today. The Centre insisted that it will think about any alternative put forth by the unions other than asking for the repeal of the laws. The talks came to an end as no alternatives were put forth today. The Centre and the farmers' unions have both decided that we will again hold talks at 2 pm on January 15."

Farmers' protest enters 46th day

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 farm laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' in the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm-loan waiver.

