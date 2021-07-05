RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Agrees With Bhagwat's Message On Lynching; Calls It A 'crime'

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's message on mob lynching, Sangh leader Indresh Kumar said that any kind of lynching is 'crime' and 'sin'. It is a matter of perspective how one describes any type of lynching however the RSS Chief has passed on a very clear message, added the leader. Kumar further claimed that different kinds of lynching have been witnessed in India.

"To insult nation's flag is also a style of lynching," added RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

"Even if you see it now a lot of types of lynchings are witnessed including that of Dharmantra, and cows. To insult the nation's flag is also a style of lynching. So any kind of lynching that hurts someone's feelings should not happen. To respect everyone's dharma is the identity of one's dharma," said Indresh Kumar.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's message

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sent a strong message against persons involved in lynching others in the name of Hindutva. This assumes significance as the opposition has often accused BJP of tacitly endorsing such criminal activity, an impression strengthened by ex-Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlanding lynching convicts. Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' written by late PM PV Narsimha Rao's advisor Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed, Bhagwat conceded that some unruly elements had created an atmosphere of distrust in the society. While asserting that the cow is a holy animal, he made it clear that the police must act against lynchers without any partiality.

Proclaiming that Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also propagated for Hindu-Muslim unity in the event at Ghaziabad. Bhagwat claimed that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. Refuting claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth', the RSS chief warned 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'.

Ghaziabad lynching case

Incidentally, Ghaziabad gained infamy recently when an elderly Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, was assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. While several began to add a religious angle to the incident, it was later clarified by the Ghaziabad police that Saifi was targetted as he supplied amulets to people and some dissatisfied customers had attacked him. While 5 have been arrested for the incident, 11 have been arrested for adding a communal angle to it. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on February 2022.