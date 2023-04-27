RSS Leader Says Words Like `orphan', `Abala' Should Not Be Used

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bhayyaji Joshi has said that words such as `orphan' and `Abala' (helpless woman) should no longer be used.

He was speaking at an awards function here on Wednesday.

"In a society of crores of people in this country, how can anyone be an orphan? How can anyone remain marginalized in such an advanced society? Looking at the work of various social organizations, it is expected that words like orphan, 'Abla' and `neglected people' will no longer be in use," Joshi said.

Sadashiv Chavan of Jeevan Sangharsh Foundation who works for homeless children was given the `Antyoday' award instituted by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Joshi's hands during the function.