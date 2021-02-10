RSS Leader Shot While Collecting Funds For Ram Mandir In Rajasthan, Protests Erupt

An RSS leader was shot in Rajasthan while he was collection donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The district leader of RSS, Deepak Shah, is now undergoing treatment and recovering. Soon after the incident came to the fore, hundreds of people hit the streets in protest against the incident. The RSS leader who is recuperating in the hospital has said that he has been threatened and asked not to carry out work for Ram Temple.

"Stop collecting funds for Ram Mandir, they threatened me," the RSS leader said.

According to sources, Shah along with his associates was collecting funds in Ramganj Mandi when a history teacher picked an argument with him. The history teacher demanded Shah stop collecting funds for "personal campaigning" after which Shah was shot in both his legs, sources added.

Protests were carried out on Tuesday late night over the violent incident. However, the Police has arrested three accused in the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajasthan, Manjeet Singh said the incident happened due to old enmity, but now the RSS leader is out of danger and the law and order situation is under control.

READ | Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

READ | PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi To Each Address Parliament; UP Readies Section 144 For Priyanka

Public donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The mass campaign which began on January 15 and is said to go on till February 27.

The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple. Ahead of the public donation drive, General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai had said that the temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as the trust doesn't have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad. In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, Rai had said earlier, while adding that the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ | Congress' Claim That Amit Shah Sat On Tagore's Seat Debunked; R.Bangla Accesses Truth

READ | Ravana Came By Rath & Kidnapped Sita; Now BJP Is Coming: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee