Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav. In an exclusive interaction with the Republic Media Network, Kumar came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party for considering Muhammad Ali Jinnah a patriot. The RSS leader's reaction comes after Akhilesh Yadav had praised Jinnah back in November.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the RSS leader has said that in the upcoming polls, the people of Uttar Pradesh will "take revenge" on the SP chief for insulting revolutionaries and nationalists. Indresh Kumar has claimed that many surveys, journalists and people have stated that Yadav's remarks will backfire.

"The people are saying that the Samajwadi Party which insulted Rani Lakshmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and even Chandra Shekhar Azad will be taught a lesson in the upcoming elections," said Indresh Kumar "Their behaviour also shows that along with praises for India, they also raise Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Till date, they haven't apologised for the same not condemned it. Moreover, apart from the Muslims, the OBC community is also asking as to what they received when they had voted the Samajwadi Party to power. They did nothing except ensuring unemployment and fueling more hatred towards the Hindus," Kumar added

Akhilesh Yadav praises Jinnah

Back in November during his campaign, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his shocking remarks claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah "fought for India's independence". Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath, citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

After Yadav, his ally and BSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar too raked up the Jinnah card in election-bound Uttar Pradesh. Throwing weight behind Akhilesh Yadav's disputed remarks, Rajbhar opined that India's partition would have never happened if Jinnah was made the first Prime Minister of India. He claimed that both former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his then Deputy LK Advani concurred with the idea that Jinnah should have been the first Indian Prime Minister.