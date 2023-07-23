RSS-linked Muslim Body Submits Suggestions On UCC To Law Commission Chairman

A delegation of the RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Sunday called on Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and submitted its suggestions on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The delegation, jointly led by the MRM's functionary Shiraz Quraishi and its national media In-charge Shahid Saeed, met Justice Awasthi at his residence here and submitted a memorandum, supporting the move to bring a UCC in the country, the organisation said in a statement.

During the meeting, Justice Awasthi noted that there is a lot of confusion among various sections of society with regard to the drafting of a UCC but people need not worry for anything, the MRM said.

“Law Commission Chairman Justice Awasthi told the MRM delegation that there are many confusions but there is no threat to the internal practice of any religion, community or class from the UCC,” it said. “Justice Awasthi also noted that there is a rumour about the UCC that it will be brought in the next session of Parliament but nothing like this is going to happen,” the MRM said.

He clarified that it will take a “long time to complete the process”, the MRM said quoting Justice Awasthi. “Justice Awasthi said that the UCC will empower the people of the country irrespective of their religion,” MRM media in-charge Saeed said after the meeting.