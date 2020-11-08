RSS' Panchjanya Hosts Key Panel On The Attack On Press Freedom Amid Arnab's Illegal Arrest

As the chorus of support for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief grows, Panchanjya - the RSS weekly - has hosted a discussion on the waging of war upon journalism and the present threat on freedom of expression. The Facebook and YouTube Live Session on Sunday between 8 to 9 PM, featured BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and prominent author Sandeep Dev, with Panchjanya Editor Hitesh Shankar hosting the session.

The discussion featuring eminent personalities comes amid the continuous harassment of Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network by the Maharashtra government, on the account of several malicious cases. Launched in 1948, the Panchjanya Magazine published by the RSS, had former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee as its first editor.

The discussion also comes as citizens across the country unite to raise their voice against Arnab's illegal arrest. The nation has witnessed several protests in different parts of the country demanding the immediate release of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief. Significantly, a delegation of armed forces veterans and eminent citizens staged a protest from Vijay Chowk in Delhi to Rashtrapati Bhawan. The delegation including the likes of Major GD Bakshi submitted a memorandum to the President of India mentioning the treatment being given to Arnab Goswami. The support has also been highlighted by the #IndiaWithArnab petition which has amassed more than 5 lakh signatories from across the globe.

READ | Memorandum Supporting Arnab Goswami Submitted To President Of India By Veterans & Citizens

'My life is under threat': Arnab

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief made shocking revelations as he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday morning after remaining in a quarantine centre for four days. Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

READ | #IndiaWithArnab Petition Gets More Than 5 Lakh Signatures From 200+ Stated Geographies

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Bombay High Court reserves its order

Senior Advocate Harish Salve made strong arguments representing Arnab Goswami once again, as the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's plea against his arrest. The two-judge bench comprising of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ordered that bail can be sought by Arnab under Section 439 from the sessions court. The court also ordered that the sessions court must decide within four days if approached for bail. The Bombay High Court would pronounce its order as soon as possible, Justice Shinde stated. It was later announced that the order would be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

READ | India Stands With Arnab Goswami; Tough Questions On Illegal Arrest From All Corners

READ | 'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab While Being Moved To Taloja Jail