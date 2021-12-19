RSS Rebukes Attempted Sacrilege At Golden Temple; Asserts 'conspiracy Should Be Exposed'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple, calling it an unfortunate incident. Taking to Twitter, RSS posted an official statement of General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale who has demanded that the 'conspiracy' behind the attempted desecration be exposed and strictest punishment be given to those responsible for attempting the attack in the sanctum sanctorum.

"The attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple Amritsar is an unfortunate incident. RSS condemns it in the strongest words. The conspiracy behind this should be exposed and strictest punishment should be given so that in future such attempts are not made," said Dattatreya Hosabale.

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly lynched to death by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday condemned the attempted sacrilege and ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in on the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Similarly, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal has alleged that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy. Newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa has discussed the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah and has promised a thorough probe into the incident.

According to Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, there was no mobile, no purse, no ID card, or Aadhaar card found on the accused. "A drone was also seized yesterday in the morning. We will check everything. Today, the post mortem will happen," he said.

Image: PTI